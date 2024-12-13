Department Condemns Illegal Land Sales and Occupations in Limpopo

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has denounced the illegal demarcation and sale of residential plots on State-owned farmland, Wolferoode 38, located in Makhado Local Municipality, Limpopo. The land, currently under a land claim process, is designated for agricultural use and remains unallocated to any individual or traditional authority.

Illegal Land Sales and Occupation

The invaded property is situated near Mpheni Village along the D4 road connecting Elim town to Vuwani and Malamulele. Unauthorized sellers have been fraudulently marketing sections of this land as residential stands, prompting the department to issue a stern warning:

“The selling of pieces of land as ‘residential stands’ is fraudulent and illegal. Those who purchased sites and built on the property are regarded as illegal occupiers and will ultimately lose those properties.”

Government Action and Warnings

The department is collaborating with law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders to address this issue. Efforts include:

Legal Enforcement: Investigating fraudulent land sales and pursuing legal action against culprits. Restoration of Land Claims: Ensuring the rightful claimants and beneficiaries of the land are not disrupted by the invasion. Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating community members about the consequences of engaging in illegal land transactions.

Residents who purchased these unauthorized stands have been cautioned against further development. The department emphasized the invalidity of such transactions, urging community members to verify land ownership before purchasing.

Impact on the Community

The illegal occupation has created a complex situation for both the State and affected individuals. While some residents have begun constructing informal and permanent housing, these developments are at risk of demolition. The department reiterated its commitment to resolving the matter through lawful means and warned of potential losses for those involved in unlawful transactions.

A Call for Responsibility

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development urged individuals to refrain from engaging with unscrupulous sellers and to report suspected illegal activities. Ensuring adherence to proper land allocation processes will protect claimants' rights and uphold the integrity of South Africa’s land reform policies.

By addressing such unlawful practices, the government aims to safeguard State-owned agricultural land, maintain order, and uphold the rule of law in land management.