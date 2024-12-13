High Court Demands Accountability in Alleged Illegal Custody Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered Bhopal's police commissioner to submit an affidavit about an alleged illegal detention involving the city's Crime Branch. The directive comes after Rajaram from Rajasthan filed a petition alleging that he was held in custody without legal grounds.

Justice Vivek Agrawal instructed that CCTV footage between December 4 and December 9, 2024, be preserved and submitted on a pen drive. These measures serve as an interim step while the investigation continues.

Rajaram claims police officers extorted him for Rs 18,00,000 and threatened his family. He has identified the officers involved. The High Court seeks to ensure accountability by demanding the identities of these officers be disclosed to further the legal process.

