G20 Unity: Africa's Vision Under South Africa's Presidency

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana highlighted the G20's unified capability and determination to confront looming global challenges at a recent Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting.

Godongwana emphasized South Africa's intent to leverage its current G20 presidency to push forward an agenda that prioritizes African concerns alongside global sustainability goals. A pivotal initiative includes the creation of a G20 Africa Expert Panel, drawing from leading African experts, aimed at enhancing the continent's socio-economic endeavors.

Additionally, Godongwana underscored the necessity of reforming the international financial architecture and enhancing debt sustainability. Private sector engagement remains vital, as South Africa's G20 Presidency seeks to unlock the global economy's potential. Upcoming discussions will take place at key international conferences in 2025.

