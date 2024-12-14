G20 Unity: Africa's Vision Under South Africa's Presidency
South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana emphasized the G20's capability and resolve to tackle global challenges. Under South Africa's presidency, the focus is on African initiatives, financial reforms, sustainable development, and private sector involvement. A G20 Africa Expert Panel will be formed to further these aims.
- Country:
- South Africa
South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana highlighted the G20's unified capability and determination to confront looming global challenges at a recent Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting.
Godongwana emphasized South Africa's intent to leverage its current G20 presidency to push forward an agenda that prioritizes African concerns alongside global sustainability goals. A pivotal initiative includes the creation of a G20 Africa Expert Panel, drawing from leading African experts, aimed at enhancing the continent's socio-economic endeavors.
Additionally, Godongwana underscored the necessity of reforming the international financial architecture and enhancing debt sustainability. Private sector engagement remains vital, as South Africa's G20 Presidency seeks to unlock the global economy's potential. Upcoming discussions will take place at key international conferences in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Starry Ambition: Private Sector to Propel Space Growth
NHPC and GGGI Partner to Advance Green Energy Solutions and Sustainable Development
New Guidelines Unveiled to Boost Private Sector Solutions for Infrastructure Needs
There is limit on how much we burden our citizens, even when we are pursuing Sustainable Development Goals for 1/6th of humanity: India.
EU Deepens Partnership with Zanzibar for Sustainable Development and Gender Equality