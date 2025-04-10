Nepal's Path to Prosperity: Government and Private Sector Collaboration

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has underscored the potential for economic prosperity through collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector. Speaking at the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) in Kathmandu, Oli assured that the coalition government is committed to delivering necessary services to the public.

During his address, Oli called on the private sector to bolster the national economy by enhancing production and productivity. He noted that government programs and policies are being developed in consultation with private sector insights, further encouraging the utilization of indigenous products.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba highlighted the growing interest of foreign investors in Nepal, urging collaboration to create an investment-friendly environment. FNCCI chairman Chandra Prasad Dhakal stressed the importance of a stable economy, noting the favorable conditions for Nepalese goods in the US as an advantage. Dhakal emphasized that political ideologies should not disrupt economic prosperity, which benefits all citizens.

