Delhi Schools Targeted by Bomb Hoaxes

A Delhi school received its third bomb threat this week, prompting searches by fire services and police who found nothing suspicious. Over 70 schools have received threat emails recently, leading to intensive searches and all being deemed hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 09:03 IST
Delhi schools are in the grip of panic as bomb threat emails continue to flood their inboxes. On Saturday, Delhi Public School RK Puram became the latest to receive such a threat.

The threats, which have involved multiple agencies in frantic searches, have turned out to be hoaxes. On Friday alone, nearly 30 schools reported similar emails, with authorities finding nothing amiss.

Earlier in the week, 44 schools were targeted in a similar manner. Despite the repeated alarms, police officials have assured that no real threat has been uncovered and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

