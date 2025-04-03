Left Menu

Mumbai Police Investigates Kunal Kamra's Overseas Funds Amidst Controversy

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating comedian Kunal Kamra after receiving a complaint from the Shiv Sena regarding his alleged foreign funds. Meanwhile, Kamra faces legal scrutiny following satirical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, resulting in multiple complaints and police summons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:18 IST
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. (Photo/X@kunalkamra88). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police received a complaint from the Shiv Sena against comedian Kunal Kamra, seeking to probe funds he allegedly received internationally through his videos, the EOW confirmed on Wednesday.

The inquiry follows Kamra's contentious remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent comedy video "Naya Bharat," leading to questions about his income sources.

Previously, the Mumbai Police issued a third notice summoning Kamra to clarify his statements, setting a deadline of April 5 for his appearance. Despite being called twice before, Kamra did not show up, officials stated.

Authorities are investigating claims that Kamra previously directed satirical comments toward other public figures before targeting former Chief Minister Shinde. This comes after Kamra's controversial "gaddar" joke, allegedly mocking Shinde, ignited a public uproar.

Investigators have registered three distinct cases against Kamra at the Khar Police Station following his remarks. Separate complaints were filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon, a Nashik hotelier, and a businessman.

In response, Kamra has apologized to attendees of his show following police questioning, offering them a make-up vacation anywhere in India.

In the latest legal development, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail regarding multiple FIRs. Justice Sunder Mohan's order provides bail till April 7 with certain conditions, amid claims Kamra faces threats over his satire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

