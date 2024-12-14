Clash Aboard: ED Team Faces Assault on Goa Casino Vessel

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team encountered aggression aboard a Goa-based casino vessel, reportedly assaulted by its staff. The incident, disclosed by police on Saturday, unfolded on December 12, prompting swift legal action.

The director, Ashok Wadia, and senior staff members Gopal Ramnath Naik and Arati Raja, along with others from Cruise Casino Pride, have been implicated. Allegations center on not only physical assault but also obstructing justice by confining the ED team during a lawful search operation.

This assault further extends to charges of destroying vital evidence collected during the search, linked to ongoing money laundering investigations. The complaint, formally lodged at Panaji police station, underscores the mounting tensions between enforcement agencies and the casino sector in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)