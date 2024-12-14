Manipur Police Uncover Major Brown Sugar Haul and Destroy Illegal Poppy Cultivation
The Manipur Police seized 5.87 kg of brown sugar from Senapati district following a raid based on intelligence. Four individuals were arrested, and a case filed. Additionally, 10 acres of illegal poppy were destroyed in Kamjong district, with two more arrests and a registered FIR.
On Saturday, Manipur Police successfully seized 5.87 kg of brown sugar from Senapati district, an official confirmed. This operation, based on intelligence inputs, led to a raid conducted on Thursday in Chiphaodai village where the narcotics were discovered in 150 soap cases.
The police arrested four individuals associated with the illegal drug haul. A case has been registered as investigations continue. This significant step is part of the broader efforts by law enforcement to curb drug-related activities in the region.
In a related operation, the police obliterated 10 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Molham village, Kamjong district. Two cultivators from Leikoiching village were apprehended, with an FIR registered to facilitate further investigations.
