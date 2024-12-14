Left Menu

Manipur Police Uncover Major Brown Sugar Haul and Destroy Illegal Poppy Cultivation

The Manipur Police seized 5.87 kg of brown sugar from Senapati district following a raid based on intelligence. Four individuals were arrested, and a case filed. Additionally, 10 acres of illegal poppy were destroyed in Kamjong district, with two more arrests and a registered FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 09:46 IST
Manipur Police Uncover Major Brown Sugar Haul and Destroy Illegal Poppy Cultivation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Manipur Police successfully seized 5.87 kg of brown sugar from Senapati district, an official confirmed. This operation, based on intelligence inputs, led to a raid conducted on Thursday in Chiphaodai village where the narcotics were discovered in 150 soap cases.

The police arrested four individuals associated with the illegal drug haul. A case has been registered as investigations continue. This significant step is part of the broader efforts by law enforcement to curb drug-related activities in the region.

In a related operation, the police obliterated 10 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Molham village, Kamjong district. Two cultivators from Leikoiching village were apprehended, with an FIR registered to facilitate further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024