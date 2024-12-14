Maharashtra's Medical Infrastructure Under Scrutiny: High Court Demands Accountability

The Bombay High Court has taken a firm stand on Maharashtra's healthcare crisis, demanding transparency from the state government regarding its spending on medical infrastructure. The court's directive comes in response to alarming reports of high mortality rates in government-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts last year.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar have sought a detailed affidavit from state authorities, explaining both the budgetary allocations for medical infrastructure and actual expenditures. Moreover, the court is pressing for an explanation for why allocated funds have remained unutilized.

In addition to financial accountability, the state must address staffing shortages in its hospitals. The court has previously instructed the government to expedite the hiring of medical staff and expects swift action ahead of the next hearing on January 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)