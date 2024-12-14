Left Menu

Kavelashvili's Ascent: A Turning Point for Georgia

Mikheil Kavelashvili became Georgia’s president amid tensions between pro-Western aspirations and Russian influence. Backed by Georgia's ruling party, Kavelashvili's election has sparked protests over alleged election rigging. The opposition, led by outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, demands new elections, criticizing pro-Russian policies and authoritarian governance.

Updated: 14-12-2024 17:00 IST
  • Georgia

In a significant political shift, former soccer star Mikheil Kavelashvili assumed the presidency of Georgia on Saturday, with support from the ruling Georgian Dream party. His election is seen as a move that aligns Georgia further with Russian interests, according to opposition claims.

The electoral process, dominated by Georgian Dream's influence over a 300-seat electoral college, has been contested by pro-Western factions. The opposition alleges that the party's victory extends its influence, particularly Moscow's, and has called for new elections.

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, a staunch critic of the ruling party, champions resistance against Russian influence. Protests continue to mount as thousands rally against the government's recent policy decisions, demanding transparent and legitimate electoral reforms.

