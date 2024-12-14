In a significant political shift, former soccer star Mikheil Kavelashvili assumed the presidency of Georgia on Saturday, with support from the ruling Georgian Dream party. His election is seen as a move that aligns Georgia further with Russian interests, according to opposition claims.

The electoral process, dominated by Georgian Dream's influence over a 300-seat electoral college, has been contested by pro-Western factions. The opposition alleges that the party's victory extends its influence, particularly Moscow's, and has called for new elections.

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, a staunch critic of the ruling party, champions resistance against Russian influence. Protests continue to mount as thousands rally against the government's recent policy decisions, demanding transparent and legitimate electoral reforms.

