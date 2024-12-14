BJP Faces Allegations of Corruption Over Waqf Property Scandal
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused BJP state president B Y Vijayendra of attempting to bribe former Minority Commission Chairperson Anwar Manippady to suppress an investigation into Waqf property encroachment. Allegations have led to calls for a CBI inquiry, with criticism directed at BJP's handling of the issue.
Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has made serious allegations against BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, accusing him of trying to bribe Anwar Manippady, the former Minority Commission Chairperson, with Rs 150 crore. The alleged bribery aimed to suppress an investigation into Waqf property encroachments.
Siddaramaiah claims that Manippady reported the attempt to Prime Minister Modi and the BJP President. However, there has been no response from Manippady or Vijayendra regarding the allegations.
The Chief Minister has challenged Modi's silence on the issue and urged a CBI inquiry into the claims, criticizing BJP's handling and likening Karnataka to an 'ATM' for the party.
