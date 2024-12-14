Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Rallying Cry for Constitutional Protection Against Hindutva Ideals

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP for defaming India's Constitution, referencing V D Savarkar's negative remarks. He accuses the government of stifling opportunities for youth and marginalized communities through monopolies and policies. Calling for a caste census, Gandhi vows to protect the Constitution against divisive ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lambasted the BJP for allegedly tarnishing the essence of India's Constitution, invoking V D Savarkar's critique. Gandhi pointed to Savarkar's dismissal of the Constitution as not being inherently Indian, arguing that such ideologies damage the fabric of the nation.

Gandhi further accused the ruling party of oppressing the youth and marginalized communities by fostering monopolies favoring entities like the Adani Group, and introducing policies that he equates to cutting off the 'thumbs' of opportunity and skill. He promised reforms, including a caste census, aimed at enhacing social and economic equality.

Highlighting his recent visit to Hathras, Gandhi expressed concern over the treatment of victims and their families amid systemic injustices. He vowed that the Constitution, not divisive ideologies, should guide India forward, positioning the INDIA bloc as defenders of constitutional values against the alleged Manusmriti supporters from the BJP and RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

