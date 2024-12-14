Manipur Turmoil: Congress MP Urges PM Modi for Justice

Congress MP Alfred Arthur has launched a scathing critique on the BJP-led central government over its handling of the turmoil in Manipur. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Arthur demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning whether the nation lacks the strength to safeguard its citizens in the northeastern state.

The Outer Manipur MP's comments came during a session debating 75 years of India's Constitution. Arthur stated the people of Manipur should not be made victims in a crisis beyond the country's control. He referenced the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march, leading to numerous deaths since then.

In an emotional plea, Arthur asked members of the government benches to acknowledge the devastation in Manipur and push for justice. He called it a humanitarian crisis that transcends political affiliations, urging the government to prioritize human life alongside economic aspirations.

