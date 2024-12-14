Iranian-American Journalist Jailed: Reza Valizadeh's 10-Year Sentence

An Iranian court has sentenced Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist, to a decade in prison on charges of collaborating with a hostile government, according to his lawyer.

Valizadeh, who previously worked with Voice of America's Farsi service and Radio Farda, was convicted by the Tehran Revolutionary Court. Lawyer Mohammad Hossein Aghasi has announced intentions to appeal the decision, claiming the charge involves working with the US government.

Valizadeh's arrest follows his return to Iran in March 2024, despite strained US-Iran relations and fears for his safety. The case underscores broader tensions within Iran, manifesting in protests and ongoing economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)