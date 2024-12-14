Ukraine's military leadership has undertaken a significant change amid growing tensions in the eastern Donetsk region, as Russian forces continue to make rapid advances. The military command confirmed the appointment of General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy to head the operational and tactical group Donetsk, replacing General Oleksandr Lutsenko amid criticism from bloggers and lawmakers regarding his inability to halt the Russian advance towards Pokrovsk.

The strategic city of Pokrovsk, crucial for both military logistics and civilian lifelines, has increasingly come under pressure as Russian troops are advancing at their most rapid pace since initial invasion efforts in early 2022. The situation prompted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to replace several top military figures recently, emphasizing the need for operational changes and a reinforced defence strategy.

The military command reported extensive combat activity near Pokrovsk with 62 clashes in 24 hours, highlighting the gravity of the situation. Ukrainian positions have been compromised, forcing retreats as Russian forces aim to secure pivotal logistic routes and increase control over the Donetsk region. Analysts warn that losing Pokrovsk could push the conflict closer to central Ukraine, threatening its fortified rear defenses.

