Tragic End: Young Man Burnt Alive Over Monetary Dispute

A 19-year-old was allegedly set on fire by friends in Bagru, culminating in a tragic death over the weekend, according to local police on Saturday. The victim, Rakesh Gurjar, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday following the incident on Friday.

Gurjar's father, Mohar Singh, filed a murder complaint, leading to a case against the accused individuals, Harimohan Meena and Manoj Nehra. Reports indicate that the pair took Gurjar from his home, purportedly for a party, before committing the crime.

Bagru Station House Officer Motilal Sharma confirmed that both suspects are in custody while investigations continue. Gurjar reportedly made a video statement, though he claimed ignorance of the reason for the attack. Preliminary findings suggest a monetary dispute may have influenced the actions of his alleged killers.

