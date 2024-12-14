Left Menu

Tragic End: Young Man Burnt Alive Over Monetary Dispute

A 19-year-old man, Rakesh Gurjar, was allegedly burnt alive by his friends in Bagru over a monetary dispute. The incident occurred on Friday, leading to Gurjar's death at a hospital on Saturday. A murder case has been registered against the accused, Harimohan Meena and Manoj Nehra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:40 IST
A 19-year-old was allegedly set on fire by friends in Bagru, culminating in a tragic death over the weekend, according to local police on Saturday. The victim, Rakesh Gurjar, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday following the incident on Friday.

Gurjar's father, Mohar Singh, filed a murder complaint, leading to a case against the accused individuals, Harimohan Meena and Manoj Nehra. Reports indicate that the pair took Gurjar from his home, purportedly for a party, before committing the crime.

Bagru Station House Officer Motilal Sharma confirmed that both suspects are in custody while investigations continue. Gurjar reportedly made a video statement, though he claimed ignorance of the reason for the attack. Preliminary findings suggest a monetary dispute may have influenced the actions of his alleged killers.

