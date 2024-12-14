Tragedy in Haryana: ASI Singh's Demise Sparks Political Commitments

In a heartfelt tribute, Satish Poonia, BJP Haryana in-charge, honored ASI Surendra Singh Ola who tragically lost his life in a road accident related to the chief minister's convoy. The incident, which injured seven, occurred near the Akshaya Patra intersection, Jagatpura.

Poonia visited ASI Singh's native village, Majra Kath, expressing deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the officer. He emphasized the party's commitment, alongside Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, to ensure the welfare of ASI Singh's grieving family.

The accident unfolded on Wednesday when a taxi collided with a security vehicle in the CM's convoy, marking a somber moment for the state's law enforcement community.

(With inputs from agencies.)