Tragedy in Haryana: ASI Singh's Demise Sparks Political Commitments

BJP's Haryana in-charge, Satish Poonia honored the late ASI Surendra Singh Ola, who tragically passed away following a road accident involving the chief minister's convoy. The incident injured seven, including five policemen. The commitment to support Singh's family was affirmed by political leaders, including the CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:58 IST
In a heartfelt tribute, Satish Poonia, BJP Haryana in-charge, honored ASI Surendra Singh Ola who tragically lost his life in a road accident related to the chief minister's convoy. The incident, which injured seven, occurred near the Akshaya Patra intersection, Jagatpura.

Poonia visited ASI Singh's native village, Majra Kath, expressing deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the officer. He emphasized the party's commitment, alongside Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, to ensure the welfare of ASI Singh's grieving family.

The accident unfolded on Wednesday when a taxi collided with a security vehicle in the CM's convoy, marking a somber moment for the state's law enforcement community.

