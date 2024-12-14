Left Menu

Unrest in Bangladesh: Tensions Rise Amid Targeted Attacks on Hindu Minority

Recent violence in Bangladesh's Sunamganj district, marked by attacks on a Hindu temple and properties, highlights worsening inter-community relations. Arrests have been made, but tensions persist amid political transitions in the country. The incidents have attracted international concern, especially from India and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:32 IST
Authorities in Bangladesh have detained four individuals in connection with the vandalism of a Hindu temple and several properties in Sunamganj district, highlighting ongoing sectarian tensions. A Facebook post by local resident Akash Das is believed to have incited the unrest, with images rapidly spreading online despite the original post being removed.

Law enforcement has arrested Alim Hossain, Sultan Ahmed Raju, Imran Hossain, and Shajahan Hossain in relation to the incidents. Police have filed charges against 12 identified and 150-170 unidentified individuals. The volatile situation necessitated the relocation of Das to a different police station for his safety, as a mob attempted to seize him.

These developments have strained Bangladesh's relations with India, which expressed concern over the safety of Hindu minorities following recent political upheaval. The international community, including the US, is monitoring the situation as the number of incidents rises, prompting Bangladesh's interim government to take stringent action against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

