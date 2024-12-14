Impeachment Drive Against Judge Gains Momentum
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, NC MP from Srinagar, submitted a motion in the Lok Sabha for the impeachment of Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav, due to his remarks at a VHP event. Mehdi garnered support from over 100 MPs, expressing gratitude to various political parties and individuals.
The political landscape in India witnessed a significant move on Saturday as Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, an NC MP from Srinagar, submitted a notice in Lok Sabha seeking to initiate impeachment proceedings against Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav. The judge's controversial remarks at a VHP event triggered the action.
Mehdi announced he had secured signatures from more than 100 Members of Parliament, demonstrating robust support for the motion. He expressed gratitude to colleagues and political parties like AITC and Samajwadi Party for backing the initiative, highlighting the commitment to constitutional values such as unity and equality.
The impeachment motion follows resurfacing videos of Justice Yadav discussing topics like the Uniform Civil Code and majority rule, sparking backlash and being termed as 'hate speech' by opposition leaders. Mehdi's actions emphasize the ongoing debate on judicial conduct and impartiality in India.
