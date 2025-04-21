Women at the Heart of Jordan’s Creative Economy: UN Pushes for Gender Equity

In a powerful convergence of creativity, advocacy, and policy, UNESCO and UN Women co-hosted a pivotal event titled “Beyond the Screen – Women in Film and Associated Creative Industries” as part of the 13th Edition of Women’s Film Week. Held under the esteemed patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, the event marked a significant milestone—both in its celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and in honoring the 70th anniversary of Jordan’s membership in the United Nations.

Taking place in Amman on 16 April 2025, the event aimed to elevate women’s roles in Jordan’s growing creative sector, bringing together government leaders, creative professionals, youth, civil society, and international stakeholders. The session explored both the opportunities and the persistent challenges faced by women in the creative industries, placing special emphasis on how gender equality drives innovation, cultural enrichment, and sustainable economic development.

Creative Industries: A Strategic Sector in Jordan’s Economic Future

Jordan’s creative economy is a growing contributor to national development, with the sector accounting for nearly 2% of the country’s GDP in 2021 and providing employment to approximately 10,000 people. Recognized within Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) as a high-potential sector for inclusive growth, the national agenda aims to increase employment in the creative sector by an ambitious 140% over the next ten years.

However, despite progress, women in Jordan continue to face gender-specific barriers to entry and advancement in creative fields. These include limited access to funding, social stigmas, and restrictive cultural norms. Fragmentation in the creative market and limited international exposure further restrict the industry’s ability to reach its full potential.

Transforming Narratives Through Inclusion

H.E. Minister of Culture Mr. Mostafa Rawashdeh opened the session by reaffirming the government’s commitment to gender parity in the arts: “Film and creative industries are not only key to economic development—they shape how we see ourselves and the world.”

UNESCO’s Representative to Jordan, Ms. Noha Bawazir, emphasized the organization’s focus on empowering women as a strategy for broader cultural and economic advancement: “Empowering women in these sectors sparks a surge in creativity and economic expansion. It means investing in diversity, innovation, and freedom of expression—values at the heart of UNESCO’s mission.”

The Royal Film Commission also presented an overview of women’s participation in Jordan’s film and media industries, highlighting the policies and programs that have enabled more inclusive growth. These include training opportunities, legal frameworks, and the expansion of creative platforms that support female creators.

The Power of Education and Representation

Jordan has made notable progress in equipping young women with the tools to thrive in creative disciplines. Women currently comprise over 90% of students enrolled in music and fine arts programs, and nearly 75% of those attending the Ministry of Culture’s Institute of Arts. These statistics underscore a shift in the cultural landscape—one in which women are no longer peripheral contributors, but central figures in shaping the nation’s artistic expression.

Cinema, in particular, is emerging as a medium where young Jordanian women are breaking boundaries. From independent films to animation and design, female creatives are telling their own stories, challenging stereotypes, and redefining narratives through image and voice.

UN Women Representative to Jordan, Mr. Nicolas Burniat, addressed the importance of systemic support: “Jordan’s creative sector offers more than just economic opportunity—it provides a powerful platform to transform narratives. Through initiatives like Women’s Film Week, we’re working to ensure women’s voices don’t just participate in the conversation; they lead it.”

A Path Forward: Policy, Partnerships, and Purpose

The panel discussion featured a dynamic lineup of women filmmakers, producers, animators, and designers, each sharing personal experiences, professional insights, and the hurdles they’ve faced. Several common themes emerged: the need for better access to funding, the importance of mentorship, and the value of cross-sector collaboration to build a more inclusive creative ecosystem.

Participants and organizers alike underscored the importance of multi-stakeholder partnerships between government, private sector, academia, and civil society. These partnerships are seen as essential in addressing entrenched gender disparities and in creating an enabling environment where women can succeed at all levels of the creative economy.

The session concluded with a call to action: to move beyond symbolic representation and focus on substantive change through policy reform, investment in infrastructure, and targeted support for women-led creative enterprises.

Driving Inclusive Innovation and Cultural Growth

The “Beyond the Screen” event reinforced the shared commitment of UNESCO and UN Women to promote gender equality in all facets of society—particularly in sectors like media and the arts, which hold transformative power.

As Jordan celebrates 70 years of UN membership and reflects on its legacy of development, the spotlight now turns to ensuring that its creative future is one that fully includes and is shaped by women. By recognizing the potential of women in the cultural sector and investing in their empowerment, Jordan is not only advancing gender equality—it’s cultivating a richer, more vibrant national identity.