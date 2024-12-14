Left Menu

Lockdown at Fort Eisenhower: Isolated Shooting Incident

Fort Eisenhower in Georgia was placed on lockdown following a shooting incident that resulted in one fatality. The shooter was quickly apprehended, restoring normal operations within an hour. The base cancelled a scheduled Army-Navy game and is providing support to the victim's family.

Lockdown at Fort Eisenhower: Isolated Shooting Incident
Fort Eisenhower in Georgia experienced a temporary lockdown Saturday after a shooting incident that claimed a life. Base authorities confirmed it was an isolated event.

Following the immediate capture of the suspect, the lockdown was lifted within an hour. The victim's identity is being withheld until family notification.

Support measures are being offered to the deceased's family. The base also announced the cancellation of an Army-Navy game scheduled onsite.

