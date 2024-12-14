Left Menu

Turkey Reopens Embassy in Syria: A New Era of Diplomacy

Turkey has reopened its embassy in Syria, marking the first such reopening since Bashar Assad's rule ended. This move signifies the restoration of diplomatic relations after ties were severed in 2012 due to insecurity from the Syrian civil war. Other nations are also normalizing relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:09 IST
Turkey Reopens Embassy in Syria: A New Era of Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has made a significant diplomatic move by reopening its embassy in Syria, becoming the first country to do so following the end of Bashar Assad's regime last weekend. The Turkish government played a crucial role in supporting the Syrian insurgents who succeeded in overthrowing Assad.

This reopening is a historic moment, as the Turkish flag now flies once again above the embassy compound in Damascus. Diplomatic operations had been suspended for 12 years amid the unrest of the Syrian civil war.

While various countries maintained or restored diplomatic ties with Assad's government throughout the 13-year conflict, Turkey's decision highlights a gradual shift towards normalizing relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024