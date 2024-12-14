Left Menu

Cow Shelter Operator's Fraud Unveiled

A cow shelter operator, Subhash Singh, alongside his family, allegedly deceived a Dalit village head into depositing Rs 8 lakh under false promises. After failing to deliver as promised, Singh and his family resorted to abuse. An FIR has been registered following a court directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:26 IST
Cow Shelter Operator's Fraud Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, a cow shelter operator, Subhash Singh, has been implicated in a fraud case involving a substantial amount of Rs 8 lakh, police sources confirmed on Saturday.

The charge was brought against Singh, his wife Chanda, and their son Prashant in Piparis Ramaiya village, following a court order last Friday. The complaint details a deceitful promise made to Hriday Narayan Pasi, the village head.

The officer in charge, Ashok Mishra, stated that Pasi paid Singh under the pretense of receiving a tractor trolley and fodder cutting machine at reduced prices. After no delivery or refund was forthcoming, Pasi took legal action, leading to an FIR under the SC/ST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024