Cow Shelter Operator's Fraud Unveiled

In a startling revelation, a cow shelter operator, Subhash Singh, has been implicated in a fraud case involving a substantial amount of Rs 8 lakh, police sources confirmed on Saturday.

The charge was brought against Singh, his wife Chanda, and their son Prashant in Piparis Ramaiya village, following a court order last Friday. The complaint details a deceitful promise made to Hriday Narayan Pasi, the village head.

The officer in charge, Ashok Mishra, stated that Pasi paid Singh under the pretense of receiving a tractor trolley and fodder cutting machine at reduced prices. After no delivery or refund was forthcoming, Pasi took legal action, leading to an FIR under the SC/ST Act.

