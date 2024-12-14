Cow Shelter Operator's Fraud Unveiled
A cow shelter operator, Subhash Singh, alongside his family, allegedly deceived a Dalit village head into depositing Rs 8 lakh under false promises. After failing to deliver as promised, Singh and his family resorted to abuse. An FIR has been registered following a court directive.
In a startling revelation, a cow shelter operator, Subhash Singh, has been implicated in a fraud case involving a substantial amount of Rs 8 lakh, police sources confirmed on Saturday.
The charge was brought against Singh, his wife Chanda, and their son Prashant in Piparis Ramaiya village, following a court order last Friday. The complaint details a deceitful promise made to Hriday Narayan Pasi, the village head.
The officer in charge, Ashok Mishra, stated that Pasi paid Singh under the pretense of receiving a tractor trolley and fodder cutting machine at reduced prices. After no delivery or refund was forthcoming, Pasi took legal action, leading to an FIR under the SC/ST Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
