Tensions Mount as Punjab Police Relocate Farmer Leader During Ongoing Protests

Amid escalating farmer protests, Punjab Police have transferred farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences in Jalandhar to another hospital. The decision came as a preventive measure amidst the growing unrest, with Dallewal arriving at the hospital early Thursday morning.

As tensions rise, security measures have intensified at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border following the removal of concrete barricades by Haryana Police. The highly secure area sees frequent protests as farmers continue to voice their demands. Meanwhile, police utilized bulldozers to clear the barricades, compelling the farmers to vacate their protest site late Wednesday evening.

Reacting to the police's actions, prominent political figures and farmer organizations have voiced their concerns. National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the government's approach. While Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the move, stating that the aim is to clear major pathways and redirect protests to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)