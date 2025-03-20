Punjab Police Bust Major Drug and Hawala Racket

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police have dismantled a drug and hawala racket, arresting five individuals amid a tense exchange of gunfire.

The operation, as reported by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, resulted in the seizure of illegal arms, narcotics, and a substantial cash haul.

Key suspect Iqbal Singh, accused of facilitating hawala transactions supporting cross-border drug smuggling, admitted to transferring Rs 50 crore over the past three months. An FIR has been filed under relevant legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)