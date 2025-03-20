Punjab Police Bust Major Drug and Hawala Racket
The Punjab Police have dismantled a drugs and hawala racket with the arrest of five individuals after an exchange of gunfire. Seized items include illegal weapons, narcotics, and Rs 23.10 lakh in cash. Key facilitator Iqbal Singh confessed to financing drug smuggling operations linked to Dubai.
In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police have dismantled a drug and hawala racket, arresting five individuals amid a tense exchange of gunfire.
The operation, as reported by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, resulted in the seizure of illegal arms, narcotics, and a substantial cash haul.
Key suspect Iqbal Singh, accused of facilitating hawala transactions supporting cross-border drug smuggling, admitted to transferring Rs 50 crore over the past three months. An FIR has been filed under relevant legal provisions.
