Tensions Rise at Shambhu Border as Police Dismantle Barricades

Security has intensified at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border after police efforts to remove barricades and relocate protesting farmers. The operation sought to reopen closed roads while detentions and political condemnations highlighted ongoing tensions among farmer groups, government officials, and political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:54 IST
Visuals from Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a tense standoff, security measures have been bolstered at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border following a significant police operation to dismantle barriers restricting farmer protests. On Thursday, Haryana Police used bulldozers to clear concrete barricades, a move aimed at restoring traffic flow.

This follows similar action by Punjab police on Wednesday, who relocated farmers participating in protests against various demands. Authorities highlighted the operation's peaceful nature, noting that farmers cooperated without resistance. Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh assured that roads will soon reopen for public use.

The police action sparked strong political reactions, with farmer leaders and figures like Rakesh Tikait and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemning the government's approach. Tensions have been exacerbated by reports of farmer leader detentions, prompting calls for renewed dialogue with the government.

