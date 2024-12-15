Left Menu

Syria's Rebuilding Amid Regional Tensions

Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, criticizes Israel for unfounded attacks on Syria amid reconstruction. Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, stresses a focus on rebuilding post-Assad's rule, favoring diplomacy over conflict. Arab nations condemn Israel's actions, while Russia's role remains significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 03:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 03:08 IST
Syria's Rebuilding Amid Regional Tensions

Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader and head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has accused Israel of using false justifications for its recent military actions in Syria. Despite half a century since the last major Arab-Israeli conflict, the region faces new tensions as Syria emerges from Bashar al-Assad's 13-year rule.

Reports indicate that Israel has moved into a demilitarised zone within Syria, established after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. This incursion, which resulted in the seizure of strategic positions near Damascus, has prompted widespread condemnation from Arab states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan.

With Syria prioritizing reconstruction, Sharaa emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions and cautioned against military confrontations. He also noted that Syria's relationship with Russia, crucial in past conflicts, should be managed to serve mutual interests in the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024