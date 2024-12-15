Syria's Rebuilding Amid Regional Tensions

Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader and head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has accused Israel of using false justifications for its recent military actions in Syria. Despite half a century since the last major Arab-Israeli conflict, the region faces new tensions as Syria emerges from Bashar al-Assad's 13-year rule.

Reports indicate that Israel has moved into a demilitarised zone within Syria, established after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. This incursion, which resulted in the seizure of strategic positions near Damascus, has prompted widespread condemnation from Arab states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan.

With Syria prioritizing reconstruction, Sharaa emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions and cautioned against military confrontations. He also noted that Syria's relationship with Russia, crucial in past conflicts, should be managed to serve mutual interests in the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)