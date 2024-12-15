CM Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Impeachment Initiatives and Advocates for Uniform Civil Code
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Opposition for initiating impeachment against Rajya Sabha's Chair and an Allahabad High Court judge, alleging it targets truth speakers. Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum, he advocated for a Uniform Civil Code, accusing Congress of double standards and constitutional manipulation.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing them of using impeachment as a tool against those who 'speak the truth'. This comes in response to impeachment motions submitted against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Allahabad High Court's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav.
During his speech at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024, Adityanath accused the Congress party of employing double standards and called for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in India. He contended that majority community opinions should be respected globally, criticizing attempts to stifle constitutional voices.
Adityanath remarked on the irony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieving significant economic growth for India, placing it as the fifth largest economy. He highlighted Uttar Pradesh's rise to being the second-largest economy in the country, projecting a growth to USD 1 trillion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir Apologizes Over Comments on Party 'Coterie'
BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Condemns Congress' Election Commission Remarks
Congress Criticizes India's Neutral Stance on US Adani Probe
Congress Blasts Government Over Stagnant Wages Amid Economic Slowdown
Election Commission Defends Transparency Amid Congress Allegations