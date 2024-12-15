Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Impeachment Initiatives and Advocates for Uniform Civil Code

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Opposition for initiating impeachment against Rajya Sabha's Chair and an Allahabad High Court judge, alleging it targets truth speakers. Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum, he advocated for a Uniform Civil Code, accusing Congress of double standards and constitutional manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 08:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing them of using impeachment as a tool against those who 'speak the truth'. This comes in response to impeachment motions submitted against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Allahabad High Court's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav.

During his speech at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024, Adityanath accused the Congress party of employing double standards and called for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in India. He contended that majority community opinions should be respected globally, criticizing attempts to stifle constitutional voices.

Adityanath remarked on the irony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieving significant economic growth for India, placing it as the fifth largest economy. He highlighted Uttar Pradesh's rise to being the second-largest economy in the country, projecting a growth to USD 1 trillion.

