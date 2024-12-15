Russia's Air Defence Success: 15 Drones Downed

In a significant military engagement, Russia's air defense systems successfully neutralized a total of 15 Ukrainian drones on Saturday night, the defense ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the ministry's update on its Telegram channel, 13 of these drones were intercepted over the Black Sea, indicating a strategically important move for Russian defense operations.

Furthermore, the remaining drones were shot down over the Russian border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, underscoring the ongoing tensions and the vigilance of Russian defense systems in protecting its territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)