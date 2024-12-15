Left Menu

Russia's Air Defence Success: 15 Drones Downed

Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 15 Ukrainian drones overnight. The majority were downed over the Black Sea, with two others intercepted over the Russian regions of Kursk and Belgorod, as per the ministry's Telegram channel update.

In a significant military engagement, Russia's air defense systems successfully neutralized a total of 15 Ukrainian drones on Saturday night, the defense ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the ministry's update on its Telegram channel, 13 of these drones were intercepted over the Black Sea, indicating a strategically important move for Russian defense operations.

Furthermore, the remaining drones were shot down over the Russian border regions of Kursk and Belgorod, underscoring the ongoing tensions and the vigilance of Russian defense systems in protecting its territorial integrity.

