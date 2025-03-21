In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out a terrorist attack on a major gas station in the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border. The incident, which Russia's Investigative Committee says caused significant damage, has led to the opening of a criminal case.

The gas station near the town of Sudzha, formerly utilized by Gazprom for exporting gas to Europe via Ukraine, was reportedly targeted. However, Ukrainian military forces have denied any involvement in the alleged sabotage.

This development comes as Russian forces have managed to recapture the Kursk region following intense battles with Ukrainian troops who had maintained control since last year, further complicating the already volatile situation.

