Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Gas Station Sabotaged in Kursk

Russia accuses Ukraine of destroying a crucial gas station in Kursk, terming it terrorism. Ukraine denies involvement. The site, a former Gazprom export point to Europe, lies near Sudzha, a region recently retaken by Russian forces after intense battles with Ukrainian troops. A criminal case is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:15 IST
Tensions Surge as Gas Station Sabotaged in Kursk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out a terrorist attack on a major gas station in the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border. The incident, which Russia's Investigative Committee says caused significant damage, has led to the opening of a criminal case.

The gas station near the town of Sudzha, formerly utilized by Gazprom for exporting gas to Europe via Ukraine, was reportedly targeted. However, Ukrainian military forces have denied any involvement in the alleged sabotage.

This development comes as Russian forces have managed to recapture the Kursk region following intense battles with Ukrainian troops who had maintained control since last year, further complicating the already volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025