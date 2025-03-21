Tensions Surge as Gas Station Sabotaged in Kursk
Russia accuses Ukraine of destroying a crucial gas station in Kursk, terming it terrorism. Ukraine denies involvement. The site, a former Gazprom export point to Europe, lies near Sudzha, a region recently retaken by Russian forces after intense battles with Ukrainian troops. A criminal case is underway.
- Country:
- Russia
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out a terrorist attack on a major gas station in the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border. The incident, which Russia's Investigative Committee says caused significant damage, has led to the opening of a criminal case.
The gas station near the town of Sudzha, formerly utilized by Gazprom for exporting gas to Europe via Ukraine, was reportedly targeted. However, Ukrainian military forces have denied any involvement in the alleged sabotage.
This development comes as Russian forces have managed to recapture the Kursk region following intense battles with Ukrainian troops who had maintained control since last year, further complicating the already volatile situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Kursk
- gas station
- terrorism
- crime
- Gazprom
- Sudzha
- military conflict
- Europe gas export
ALSO READ
"Zero tolerance for crime," UP DGP praises successful op that led to arrest of BKI terrorist
Global Terrorism Index 2025: Pakistan becomes world's second-most terrorism affected country
Fight against drug menace, terrorism on the same pedestal: J-K DGP
Significant reduction in grave crimes in Tamil Nadu: Police
Pakistan becomes world's second-most terrorism-affected country in 2024: Report