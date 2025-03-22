Mariia Pankova last communicated with her friend Pavlo Humeniuk in December, unaware that he was part of Ukraine's military campaign in Russia's Kursk region. She learned of his disappearance days later, and nearly four months on, Pavlo's fate remains unknown.

Ukraine's incursion into Kursk, though achieving initial success, triggered a national debate over its cost and strategic value. Kyiv's forces, despite capturing a significant area, had to withdraw after facing Russian reinforcements and logistical challenges, reported Serhiy Rakhmanin, a Ukrainian lawmaker.

The military operation, which was intended to pressure Moscow and divert Russian resources, sparked mixed reactions domestically. As the U.S. and Russia engage in talks, Ukrainian sentiment remains divided, reflecting concerns over potential territorial concessions in any peace deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)