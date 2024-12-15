Dramatic Arrest: Delhi Snatcher Caught in Gunfire Exchange

An intense encounter unfolded in Delhi's Rohini as police arrested a notorious snatcher, Raj Kumar, following a brief gunfire exchange. The arrest took place in the Aman Vihar area on Saturday, confirmed an officer on Sunday.

The incident followed Kumar's involvement in two snatching incidents. With intelligence gathered after arresting his accomplice, Rohit, police tracked Kumar to various hideouts. A crucial tip-off eventually pinpointed his location at Central Park in Aman Vihar.

In a tactical operation, law enforcement laid a trap. However, when Kumar arrived on a stolen motorcycle, he resisted arrest by opening fire. Responding in self-defense, officers shot Kumar in the leg. Subsequently, he received medical attention, and crime scene investigators commenced further inquiries.

