Legal Controversy Surrounding Suicide of Tech Executive in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Police have detained three individuals in connection with the suicide of tech executive Atul Subhash. Those arrested include Subhash's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother, and her brother, who were accused of instigating the act.

Bengaluru authorities allege Subhash was driven to suicide by 'persistent torture' and 'false cases' from his in-laws. Upon arrest, the accused entered a 14-day judicial custody as evidence accumulates.

The incident prompts a national discussion regarding the purported exploitation of women's protection laws, initiated by the deceased's claims and documents that question the 'rights of men' under current statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)