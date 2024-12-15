Amit Shah Pledges to Eradicate Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to eliminate the threat of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026, reinforcing the Centre's joint efforts with the state government. Shah made this announcement during the President's Police Colour Award function, emphasizing the significance of the award as a symbol of service and sacrifice.

The Home Minister praised the Chhattisgarh police for their remarkable progress in combatting Naxalism over the past year, with 287 Naxalites neutralised, 1,000 arrests, and 837 surrenders. He expressed confidence that the police force would uphold their responsibilities with newfound vigor following their recognition.

Underlining the comprehensive approach, Shah hailed the state's rehabilitation policy for former Naxalites and urged them to embrace peace and contribute to regional development. Highlighting a nationwide decline in Naxal violence under Prime Minister Modi's decade of leadership, Shah remains optimistic about a Naxal-free India.

(With inputs from agencies.)