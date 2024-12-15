India Advocates Stricter WTO Regulations on Fisheries Subsidies

India is urging the World Trade Organization (WTO) to impose stricter regulations on fisheries subsidies granted by nations involved in high seas fishing, citing significant disparities between countries.

In a submission to the WTO, India points out that its annual subsidy is only USD 35 per fisher, compared to up to USD 76,000 in some European nations. India suggests that historical subsidisers should need Committee on Fisheries Subsidies' approval for future grant of subsidies.

The country is backed in its proposal by Indonesia and other developing countries. The issue is under discussion in Geneva as part of the WTO's Negotiating Group on Rules, with the aim of reaching an agreement on disciplining subsidies that contribute to overfishing and overcapacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)