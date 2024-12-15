Turkey Eyes New Chapter in Syria Amid Change of Power
Turkey is prepared to offer military training to Syria's new administration following the fall of President Assad, according to Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler. The new Syrian leadership pledged respect for international institutions. Turkey emphasizes the need to combat Kurdish forces tied to the PKK within Syria.
Turkey has expressed readiness to extend military training to Syria's new administration following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler stated. Syria's new leadership, which received backing from Syrian rebels and Turkey, has committed to honoring international bodies and governance structures.
Ankara, which resumed diplomatic relations by reopening its embassy in Damascus, has hinted at possible military cooperation with Syria if solicited. Guler emphasized that Turkey maintains military arrangements with various nations, signaling Turkey's openness to continue such partnerships with Syria.
Turkey's military presence, established through operations in northern Syria, remains a topic of potential reevaluation by Ankara. Turkey's top national security focus is the elimination of the Kurdish YPG militia, viewed by Ankara as an extension of the PKK, contrary to its strategic engagements with the U.S. and Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Syria
- Assad
- administration
- PKK
- YPG
- Kurdish
- revolution
- military
- cooperation
ALSO READ
Syrian National Army Thwarts Kurdish Corridor Plan
Kurdish YPG Forces Withdraw from Aleppo Under New Deal
Kurdish Language Education: Promises Unmet in Turkey
Head of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish force: Islamic State has taken areas in east Syria
Withdrawal Agreement Secures Safe Passage for Kurdish Forces