Turkey Eyes New Chapter in Syria Amid Change of Power

Turkey has expressed readiness to extend military training to Syria's new administration following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler stated. Syria's new leadership, which received backing from Syrian rebels and Turkey, has committed to honoring international bodies and governance structures.

Ankara, which resumed diplomatic relations by reopening its embassy in Damascus, has hinted at possible military cooperation with Syria if solicited. Guler emphasized that Turkey maintains military arrangements with various nations, signaling Turkey's openness to continue such partnerships with Syria.

Turkey's military presence, established through operations in northern Syria, remains a topic of potential reevaluation by Ankara. Turkey's top national security focus is the elimination of the Kurdish YPG militia, viewed by Ankara as an extension of the PKK, contrary to its strategic engagements with the U.S. and Syria.

