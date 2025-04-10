Left Menu

Erdogan's Historic Dialogue: A New Dawn for Turkiye-Kurdish Relations?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a promising meeting with pro-Kurdish politicians to address a 40-year conflict. The discussions with DEM Party deputies signify efforts for peace amid regional upheavals and domestic pressures. A PKK ceasefire marks a breakthrough, yet challenges remain for lasting resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:52 IST
Erdogan's Historic Dialogue: A New Dawn for Turkiye-Kurdish Relations?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant political development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conducted a crucial meeting on Thursday with pro-Kurdish politicians to address the long-standing 40-year conflict with Kurdish militants. This marks the first meeting of its kind, signaling potential strides toward peace.

Pervin Buldan and Sirri Sureyya Onder, representatives from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), attended the gathering at the presidential palace in Ankara. The talks, characterized as 'positive' by Onder, aim to escalate the current peace negotiations with hopes for substantial progress.

The discussions unfolded amid regional turbulence, with ongoing changes in neighboring countries affecting the conflict's dynamics. While the PKK declared a ceasefire, the Turkish military's continued operations against PKK factions highlight ongoing tensions, reflecting the complex path toward a durable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025