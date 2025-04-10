Erdogan's Historic Dialogue: A New Dawn for Turkiye-Kurdish Relations?

In a significant political development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conducted a crucial meeting on Thursday with pro-Kurdish politicians to address the long-standing 40-year conflict with Kurdish militants. This marks the first meeting of its kind, signaling potential strides toward peace.

Pervin Buldan and Sirri Sureyya Onder, representatives from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), attended the gathering at the presidential palace in Ankara. The talks, characterized as 'positive' by Onder, aim to escalate the current peace negotiations with hopes for substantial progress.

The discussions unfolded amid regional turbulence, with ongoing changes in neighboring countries affecting the conflict's dynamics. While the PKK declared a ceasefire, the Turkish military's continued operations against PKK factions highlight ongoing tensions, reflecting the complex path toward a durable solution.

