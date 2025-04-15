Renewed Peace Prospects: Turkey's DEM Party Urges Kurdish Ceasefire Legislation

The Pro-Kurdish DEM Party in Turkey has called upon the nation's parliament to craft legislation that would support the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). This initiative follows a ceasefire declared in March after Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK leader who has been imprisoned since 1999, urged the group to lay down its arms.

Despite the Turkish government's lack of formal acknowledgment of renewed peace talks, the DEM Party is pushing for a clear legal and political framework to end the conflict. Speaking in parliament, DEM Party co-chair Tulay Hatimogullari stressed that a peaceful solution depends on Ocalan's ability to communicate with the outside world and the establishment of legal groundwork.

Recently, a meeting between DEM and President Erdogan took place in a constructive atmosphere. However, for the peace process to advance, the PKK must vote on its disarmament at a congress meeting expected next month.

