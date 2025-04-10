Historic Conversations: Erdogan Moves Towards Kurdish Peace

In a crucial diplomatic development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a significant meeting with pro-Kurdish politicians in a bid to resolve the longstanding 40-year conflict between Turkiye and Kurdish militants.

Erdogan's meeting with Pervin Buldan and Sirri Sureyya Onder, prominent figures in the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, was hailed as promising by the DEM Party, who emphasized the importance of a ceasefire and dialogue.

Despite declaring a ceasefire, the PKK remains under pressure, with Turkish military operations persisting amid region-wide geopolitical shifts, including changes in Syria and judicial actions against the DEM Party.

