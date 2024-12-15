South Korean Political Turmoil: Prosecutors Pursue Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol did not comply with a summons from prosecutors investigating his martial law decree. Charged with insurrection and abuse of authority, Yoon faces criminal investigation. Impeached over his actions, he has been suspended, with arrest warrants sought for senior officials involved.
The political scene in South Korea is witnessing heightened tension as President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself embroiled in a legal quagmire. On Sunday, he declined to appear for a scheduled questioning by prosecutors investigating his brief martial law declaration, according to Yonhap news agency.
Yoon, along with several high-ranking officials, faces serious accusations including insurrection and abuse of authority, amidst claims that they obstructed citizens from exercising their rights. The special prosecution team, delving into Yoon's controversial martial law attempt, issued a summons last Wednesday, demanding his presence for interrogation. However, as noted by Yonhap, Yoon failed to attend.
In light of these developments, prosecutors plan to issue another summons. Yoon underwent impeachment on Saturday following his attempt to enforce martial law, temporarily relieving him of his presidential duties. Meanwhile, arrest warrants for senior military officials connected to the incident have been requested, further intensifying the unfolding saga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
