Left Menu

Former Judges Unite Against Impeachment of Justice G.R. Swaminathan

Fifty-six former judges have penned an open letter protesting the impeachment of Madras High Court's Justice G.R. Swaminathan. They argue this is a dangerous precedent that undermines judicial independence and is motivated by ideological pressures, urging stakeholders to oppose this politically charged move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:54 IST
Former Judges Unite Against Impeachment of Justice G.R. Swaminathan
Madras High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the political storm brewing around Madras High Court judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan, fifty-six former judges, including those from the Supreme Court and various High Courts, have written an open letter condemning the impeachment notice against him. They consider it a 'brazen attempt' to intimidate judges unwilling to conform to specific political ideologies.

The statement highlights the risks associated with using impeachment as a tool for political coercion, asserting that such maneuvers threaten the judiciary's independence—a core pillar of democracy. The former judges emphasized that this effort contradicts the very purpose of the impeachment process, which is designed to maintain judicial integrity, not facilitate political vendettas.

In a call to action, the former judges are urging Parliament members, legal professionals, and society at large to denounce the move. They are stressing the importance of protecting judges from political or ideological intimidation, so that judicial review remains rooted in the rule of law rather than political agendas. The incident stems from Justice Swaminathan's directive on a temple ritual, which contradicted state authorities' longstanding practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025