Former Judges Unite Against Impeachment of Justice G.R. Swaminathan
Fifty-six former judges have penned an open letter protesting the impeachment of Madras High Court's Justice G.R. Swaminathan. They argue this is a dangerous precedent that undermines judicial independence and is motivated by ideological pressures, urging stakeholders to oppose this politically charged move.
Amid the political storm brewing around Madras High Court judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan, fifty-six former judges, including those from the Supreme Court and various High Courts, have written an open letter condemning the impeachment notice against him. They consider it a 'brazen attempt' to intimidate judges unwilling to conform to specific political ideologies.
The statement highlights the risks associated with using impeachment as a tool for political coercion, asserting that such maneuvers threaten the judiciary's independence—a core pillar of democracy. The former judges emphasized that this effort contradicts the very purpose of the impeachment process, which is designed to maintain judicial integrity, not facilitate political vendettas.
In a call to action, the former judges are urging Parliament members, legal professionals, and society at large to denounce the move. They are stressing the importance of protecting judges from political or ideological intimidation, so that judicial review remains rooted in the rule of law rather than political agendas. The incident stems from Justice Swaminathan's directive on a temple ritual, which contradicted state authorities' longstanding practices.
