Controversy Surrounds Justice Yadav's Alleged Statements at VHP Event

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav has come under intense scrutiny following his remarks at a Vishva Hindu Parishad function, sparking debate about judicial impartiality in India.

On December 10, the Supreme Court demanded a report from the Allahabad High Court on Yadav's statements, reportedly controversial and widely criticized.

Calls for accountability have grown louder, with figures like CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat and lawyer Prashant Bhushan insisting on a probe, citing a breach of judicial ethics and impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)