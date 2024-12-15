Left Menu

Freedom After Two Decades: The Bali Nine's Return

Five Australians involved in the Bali Nine heroin trafficking group have returned to Australia after nearly 20 years in Indonesian prisons. Their return as free citizens was facilitated by diplomatic negotiations between the Australian and Indonesian governments, marking a resolution to a long-standing bilateral issue.

Updated: 15-12-2024 15:19 IST
Five Australians, part of the infamous Bali Nine heroin trafficking group, have returned home after spending almost two decades in Indonesian prisons. Their release followed diplomatic negotiations between Australia and Indonesia, culminating in their return on Sunday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed gratitude toward Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the men's release. He confirmed that the men came back to Australia as free individuals, respecting Indonesia's legal sovereignty and its compassionate approach to the situation.

Previously, the Bali Nine sparked diplomatic tensions: two members were executed and another died in prison. Australian Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, and Indonesia's senior law minister, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, signed the agreement securing the release. The Australians are now expected to reintegrate into society with support from the Australian government.

