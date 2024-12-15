Protests Erupt in Arunachal Pradesh Against Deployment for Siang Dam Study
Hundreds protested in Arunachal Pradesh against the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces for a study on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. Demonstrators raised socio-environmental concerns, including displacement and biodiversity threats, demanding withdrawal of forces and project suspension. Protests spanned several villages across Siang districts.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the entrance of Parong village in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district on Sunday, voicing strong opposition to the proposed deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for conducting a study related to the 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.
The protesters, from Parong, Riew, Geku, and Sitang villages, shouted slogans against the government, highlighting socio-environmental concerns such as displacement, loss of ancestral lands, and threats to biodiversity. They accused the government of violating local rights and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the security forces and suspension of the project.
The state government plans to deploy both Central and state armed police forces by December 15 for the project's pre-feasibility report. In response, locals view the heavy security presence as an attempt to intimidate residents opposing the dam.
