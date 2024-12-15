Kerala vs. Centre: The Wayanad Stand-Off
The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has sharply criticized the Union government's refusal to provide aid to landslide-affected Wayanad. The dispute has seen unified demands from non-BJP MPs for state rights, opposition accusations of negligence, and plans for independent rehabilitation efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government launched a severe critique against the Union government, accusing it of withholding essential aid from landslide-hit Wayanad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan labeled the federal stance as vindictive against the state, expressing his discontent at a party gathering in Kasaragod.
With landslide victims awaiting rehabilitation, the state's leadership has vowed to move forward with construction plans regardless of central support. Industries Minister P Rajeeve confirmed that the necessary legal proceedings are underway for acquiring estates to develop the needed townships.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan highlighted their early efforts in addressing the Centre's negligence, while also questioning the awareness of certain state ministers. The opposition's stand underscores the growing political tension over central-state relations amid a crisis that claimed 231 lives in July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Wayanad
- landslide
- Union government
- rehabilitation
- Chief Minister
- Vijayan
- BJP
- UDF
- LDF
ALSO READ
Mahayuti Alliance to Form Government in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Poised as Chief Minister
Maharashtra's Leadership Dilemma: Awaiting a New Chief Minister
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Raises Gratuity Limits for State Employees
Maharashtra's Chief Ministerial Decision: Mahayuti to Form Government with BJP Leadership
Sajad Lone Critiques Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for Surrendering to BJP