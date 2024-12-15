Left Menu

Kerala vs. Centre: The Wayanad Stand-Off

The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has sharply criticized the Union government's refusal to provide aid to landslide-affected Wayanad. The dispute has seen unified demands from non-BJP MPs for state rights, opposition accusations of negligence, and plans for independent rehabilitation efforts.

The Kerala government launched a severe critique against the Union government, accusing it of withholding essential aid from landslide-hit Wayanad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan labeled the federal stance as vindictive against the state, expressing his discontent at a party gathering in Kasaragod.

With landslide victims awaiting rehabilitation, the state's leadership has vowed to move forward with construction plans regardless of central support. Industries Minister P Rajeeve confirmed that the necessary legal proceedings are underway for acquiring estates to develop the needed townships.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan highlighted their early efforts in addressing the Centre's negligence, while also questioning the awareness of certain state ministers. The opposition's stand underscores the growing political tension over central-state relations amid a crisis that claimed 231 lives in July.

