West Africa's ECOWAS Faces Major Rift: Member States Withdraw

ECOWAS, West Africa's leading regional bloc, is grappling with a profound crisis as military juntas from Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso are set to exit. Efforts for mediation falter against the backdrop of coup-related disputes, posing the worst challenge in the bloc’s nearly 50-year history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In an unprecedented move, ECOWAS, West Africa's regional bloc, is confronting a crisis as military juntas from Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso prepare to withdraw from the organization. Since January, these nations have voiced dissatisfaction with ECOWAS-imposed sanctions related to coups and its failure to address their security challenges.

The ongoing efforts by ECOWAS to reverse the withdrawal have mostly been rebuffed. The departing states are already taking steps to function independently by issuing travel documents separate from the bloc and forming their own alliance. The completion of their exit process is anticipated by January.

With ECOWAS facing its most significant challenge since its establishment in 1975, experts suggest the bloc's inconsistent handling of coups has further intensified the situation, hinting that political ambitions of member states might be influencing its decisions over foundational democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

