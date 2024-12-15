West Africa's ECOWAS Faces Major Rift: Member States Withdraw

In an unprecedented move, ECOWAS, West Africa's regional bloc, is confronting a crisis as military juntas from Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso prepare to withdraw from the organization. Since January, these nations have voiced dissatisfaction with ECOWAS-imposed sanctions related to coups and its failure to address their security challenges.

The ongoing efforts by ECOWAS to reverse the withdrawal have mostly been rebuffed. The departing states are already taking steps to function independently by issuing travel documents separate from the bloc and forming their own alliance. The completion of their exit process is anticipated by January.

With ECOWAS facing its most significant challenge since its establishment in 1975, experts suggest the bloc's inconsistent handling of coups has further intensified the situation, hinting that political ambitions of member states might be influencing its decisions over foundational democratic principles.

