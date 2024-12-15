Diplomatic Fallout: Israel Closes Dublin Embassy Amidst Tensions with Ireland

Israel announced Sunday its decision to shut down its Dublin embassy, accusing the Irish government of pursuing 'extreme anti-Israel policies.' This move follows Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state and its support for international legal actions against Israel.

Earlier, Dublin drew Israel's ire by backing South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar pointed to what he describes as antisemitic rhetoric and Ireland's repeated breach of diplomatic norms.

In response, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris denied any anti-Israel stance, reiterating Ireland's advocacy for peace and international law. Meanwhile, the two countries plan to maintain diplomatic relations without closing the Irish embassy in Israel.

