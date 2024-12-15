Left Menu

Doctors Demand Justice: A Protest for Accountability

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors is set to begin a sit-in demonstration in Kolkata, demanding CBI accountability in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case after key suspects were released on bail. The protest, which will span 10 days, seeks to pressure authorities for a supplementary chargesheet.

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors (WBJPD) plans a sit-in protest in Kolkata to address the stalled CBI investigation in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, following the release of key suspects on bail.

This demonstration, organized by five associations under the WBJPD umbrella, will take place until December 26 at Doreena Crossing. WBJPD joint convener, Dr. Punyabrata Gun, emphasized the need for the CBI to immediately submit a supplementary chargesheet.

The WBJPD has sought police permission for a peaceful protest and ensures safety measures. An earlier march to the CBI office highlights ongoing concerns about the investigation into the August 9 death of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College, as the release of former RG Kar principal and Tala police officer has intensified the issue.

