EC Govt Clears Premier Mabuyane, Dr. Motsoaledi on Bulembu Airport Inquiry

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has officially welcomed the findings of the Public Protector’s report, which cleared Premier Oscar Mabuyane and former Home Affairs Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi of any allegations of misconduct, maladministration, or improper conduct in relation to the refurbishment of Bulembu Airport. The investigation was conducted by Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, following a complaint filed in 2023 by African Transformation Movement (ATM) President Vuyo Zungula and party member Elias Muller.

The complaint centered around claims that Premier Mabuyane had failed to follow due process in accepting a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government for the refurbishment of Bulembu Airport, located outside Qonce, in the Eastern Cape. Furthermore, it was alleged that the Premier and his administration might have breached the Immigration Act and Border Management Authority Act during the visit of UAE President, His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the province.

However, after a comprehensive investigation, the Public Protector confirmed that the allegations lacked merit, finding no evidence to substantiate claims of wrongdoing. The report revealed that all relevant legal and financial procedures were adhered to, including the proper declaration of the UAE donation in the audited Annual Financial Statements of the responsible department, in full compliance with National Treasury regulations.

One of the core allegations centered on the claim that Premier Mabuyane had unlawfully accepted the R20 million donation, which was allegedly not deposited into the provincial revenue fund as prescribed by Regulation 21.2.2 of the Treasury Regulations. The Public Protector’s findings unequivocally dismissed this claim, noting that the funds were never misappropriated and were properly handled in line with established financial protocols.

“The allegation that Mr. Mabuyane accepted a donation of R20 million from the UAE government to refurbish Bulembu Airport, in contravention of the applicable prescripts, is not substantiated,” the report stated. “The public protector could not find evidence that Mr. Mabuyane and/or the Eastern Cape provincial government accepted funds from the UAE and failed to deposit same into the provincial revenue fund.”

The inquiry also examined the concerns raised by Vuyo Zungula regarding former Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to declare Bulembu Airport a port of entry and exit for the UAE president’s delegation. The Public Protector’s office found that the designation was entirely in line with the relevant laws and regulations, further clearing Dr. Motsoaledi of any wrongdoing in this matter.

The report further revealed that the goods brought into the country by the UAE President’s entourage, including consumables, vehicles, gym equipment, and helicopters, were properly declared, inspected, and cleared by Customs officers in accordance with the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act.

Addressing the issue of the airport’s refurbishment, the Office of the Premier highlighted that the total cost of the renovations at Bulembu Airport amounted to just over R5 million. The upgrades included essential repairs such as the installation of new runway lights, repainting tarmac markings, and the removal of trees and overgrown grass to ensure the airport met operational standards. The total cost of the upgrades was well below the R20 million donation that had been initially mentioned.

Premier Mabuyane responded to the findings by expressing his satisfaction with the outcome, reaffirming that all actions taken were carried out with full transparency and in the best interests of the province. He emphasized that the government’s efforts in accepting foreign investments and fostering diplomatic relations with the UAE were aimed at strengthening economic ties and boosting foreign direct investment in the Eastern Cape.

In his statement, Premier Mabuyane said, “I welcome the findings of the Public Protector’s report and wish to reaffirm that all actions were taken with the province’s best interests at heart. Our efforts continue to be guided by transparency, accountability, and a commitment to inclusive economic growth. Strengthening relationships with international partners like the UAE is essential to the economic development of our province.”

The Office of the Premier has also made it clear that the renovations at Bulembu Airport were part of the province's broader strategy to enhance infrastructure, improve regional connectivity, and create an environment conducive to investment, tourism, and economic development.

In conclusion, while the investigation cleared Premier Mabuyane, Dr. Motsoaledi, and the Eastern Cape government of any wrongdoings, it also underscored the importance of maintaining rigorous processes in handling donations, foreign relations, and administrative procedures. The findings have set the record straight and have provided clarity on the actions taken regarding the refurbishment of Bulembu Airport.