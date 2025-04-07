Alleged School Punishment Sparks Inquiry in Palghar

An inquiry has been initiated after students at a government-run residential school for tribals in Maharashtra's Palghar were allegedly subjected to a harsh punishment. According to reports, a teacher at the ashram school in Bathane village ordered the students, which included both boys and girls, to perform 100 sit-ups.

The incident led to one of the students being hospitalised, although specific details about their ages or grades have not been disclosed. Authorities, including Satyam Gandhi, a project officer with the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), are actively investigating the matter.

In response to the allegations, show-cause notices have been issued to the teacher and the headmaster of the school. Authorities have assured appropriate action against them pending the results of the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)