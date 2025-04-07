Left Menu

Alleged School Punishment Sparks Inquiry in Palghar

Authorities have launched an inquiry after students at a government-run residential school for tribals in Palghar, Maharashtra, were reportedly forced to do 100 sit-ups as punishment. The incident occurred at an ashram school in Vasai taluka, leading to one student's hospitalization. The responsible teacher and headmaster face potential disciplinary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:42 IST
An inquiry has been initiated after students at a government-run residential school for tribals in Maharashtra's Palghar were allegedly subjected to a harsh punishment. According to reports, a teacher at the ashram school in Bathane village ordered the students, which included both boys and girls, to perform 100 sit-ups.

The incident led to one of the students being hospitalised, although specific details about their ages or grades have not been disclosed. Authorities, including Satyam Gandhi, a project officer with the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), are actively investigating the matter.

In response to the allegations, show-cause notices have been issued to the teacher and the headmaster of the school. Authorities have assured appropriate action against them pending the results of the inquiry.

